Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why protecting human rights defenders must be a priority for us all

By Amnesty International
Human rights defenders suffer increased attacks while inequality and injustice continued in 2024. The post Why protecting human rights defenders must be a priority for us all appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Kids should be encouraged to talk back – 5 tips for teaching them critical thinking skills
~ Interview with author of the webcomic Lucy the Necromancer, Damjan Mihailov
~ A total eclipse of the Moon, Saturn’s rings ‘disappear’, meteors and more: your guide to the southern sky in 2025
~ Report details bleak human rights situation in Ukraine nearly three years into Russian invasion
~ Guide to the classics: written more than 2000 years ago, Cicero’s On Old Age debunks stereotypes that persist today
~ The surprising ways ‘swimming off’ a hangover can be risky, even if alcohol has left your system
~ Cabinet papers 2004: Howard government worries about drought, house prices and the Iraq War
~ ‘Absolutely the wrong path,’ Türk warns against Afghanistan’s ban on women in NGOs
~ Zimbabwe: Historic moment as President signs into law a bill to abolish death penalty for ordinary circumstances
~ Does renting clothes instead of buying them have a real (positive) environmental impact?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter