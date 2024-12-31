A total eclipse of the Moon, Saturn’s rings ‘disappear’, meteors and more: your guide to the southern sky in 2025
By Nick Lomb, Honorary Professor, Centre for Astrophysics, University of Southern Queensland
In addition to the annual parade of star pictures or constellations passing above our heads each night, there are always exciting events to look out for in the sky. The year 2025 is no exception and has its fair share of such events.
Though the night sky is more spectacular from a dark country sky, you can see the events outlined here even if, like many others, you live in a light-polluted city. For most events you do not need a telescope or binoculars.
Here are some of the highlights.
March and September: eclipses of the Moon
During the early morning…
