Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Absolutely the wrong path,’ Türk warns against Afghanistan’s ban on women in NGOs

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, has expressed deep alarm over Afghanistan’s recent decision to revoke the licenses of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that continue to employ Afghan women in the country.  


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Guide to the classics: written more than 2000 years ago, Cicero’s On Old Age debunks stereotypes that persist today
~ The surprising ways ‘swimming off’ a hangover can be risky, even if alcohol has left your system
~ Cabinet papers 2004: Howard government worries about drought, house prices and the Iraq War
~ Zimbabwe: Historic moment as President signs into law a bill to abolish death penalty for ordinary circumstances
~ Does renting clothes instead of buying them have a real (positive) environmental impact?
~ Faced with Trump’s tariffs − and crackdowns on migration and narcotrafficking − Mexico is weighing retaliatory options
~ Zimbabwe scraps the death penalty – tracking the path to abolition
~ Writing long reads for The Conversation can be ‘instrumental’ in developing research – Insights story updates
~ Just two hours of exercise a week can bring you huge cardiovascular health benefits
~ Time expansion experiences: why time slows down in altered states of consciousness
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter