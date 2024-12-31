Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Zimbabwe: Historic moment as President signs into law a bill to abolish death penalty for ordinary circumstances

By Amnesty International
Reacting to news that Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has signed the Death Penalty Abolition Bill into law today, Amnesty International Zimbabwe’s Executive Director, Lucia Masuka, said:   “Amnesty International applauds Zimbabwe’s decision to abolish the death penalty for all crimes, but regrets the possibility of its reinstatement during state of emergency under the Defence Act.   “This is […] The post Zimbabwe: Historic moment as President signs into law a bill to abolish death penalty for ordinary circumstances   appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
