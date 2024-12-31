Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Faced with Trump’s tariffs − and crackdowns on migration and narcotrafficking − Mexico is weighing retaliatory options

By Scott Morgenstern, Professor of Political Science, University of Pittsburgh
The incoming US president is intent on pushing through policies that may provoke Mexico to respond with tariffs of their own − or other measures that would hurt American consumers and US interests.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
