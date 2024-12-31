Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Zimbabwe scraps the death penalty – tracking the path to abolition

By Carolyn Hoyle, Director of the University of Oxford Death Penalty Research Unit, Centre for Criminology, Faculty of Law, University of Oxford
Parvais Jabbar, Co-Founder and Co-Executive Director, Death Penalty Project and Visiting Professor of Practice, University of Oxford
Countries that retain the death penalty often argue that the public supports it. In Zimbabwe, research helped challenge this narrative.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
