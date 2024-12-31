Tolerance.ca
Writing long reads for The Conversation can be ‘instrumental’ in developing research – Insights story updates

By Mike Herd, Investigations Editor, Insights
Paul Keaveny, Investigations Editor, Insights, The Conversation
Each story for Insights, The Conversation’s longform investigative series, typically takes months to produce, building on years of academic research. And of course, these deep-dive investigations don’t just stop when the story is published.

So, as another eventful year draws to a close, we’ve asked our authors to update us on how their research has progressed since publication – and about any unusual opportunities…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
~ Zimbabwe: Historic moment as President signs into law a bill to abolish death penalty for ordinary circumstances
~ Does renting clothes instead of buying them have a real (positive) environmental impact?
~ Faced with Trump’s tariffs − and crackdowns on migration and narcotrafficking − Mexico is weighing retaliatory options
~ Zimbabwe scraps the death penalty – tracking the path to abolition
~ Just two hours of exercise a week can bring you huge cardiovascular health benefits
~ Time expansion experiences: why time slows down in altered states of consciousness
~ Taylor Swift fans have much in common with theologians as they search for meaning in her lyrics
~ Ukraine war: how Vietnam’s ‘bamboo diplomacy’ treads a fine line between the west and Russia
~ Five consumer myths to ditch in 2025
~ Is it possible to have an eco-friendly firework display?
