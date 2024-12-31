Tolerance.ca
Time expansion experiences: why time slows down in altered states of consciousness

By Steve Taylor, Senior Lecturer in Psychology, Leeds Beckett University
We all know that time seems to pass at different speeds in different situations. For example, time appears to go slowly when we travel to unfamiliar places. A week in a foreign country seems much longer than week at home.

Time also seems to pass slowly when we are bored, or in pain. It seems to speed up when we’re in a state of absorption, such as when we play music or chess, or paint or dance. More generally, most people report time seems to speed up as they get older.

However, these variations in time perception are quite mild. Our experience of time can change in a much…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
