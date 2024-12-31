Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Giorgia Meloni’s government is watering down Italy’s anti-mafia laws – four dangerous examples

By Felia Allum, Professor of Comparative Organised Crime and Corruption, University of Bath
Author Alison Jamieson once described the fight against organised crime in Italy as the “mafia-antimafia seesaw”. There have been plenty of ups and downs in this long history. And yet, at the moment, it looks as though the seesaw is weighted on the mafia’s side.

It could be argued that Benito Mussolini almost succeeded in eradicating mafia groups during his dictatorship. When a regime itself is the intimidator, there’s not much space in which criminals can operate.

However, the current…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Zimbabwe: Historic moment as President signs into law a bill to abolish death penalty for ordinary circumstances
~ Does renting clothes instead of buying them have a real (positive) environmental impact?
~ Faced with Trump’s tariffs − and crackdowns on migration and narcotrafficking − Mexico is weighing retaliatory options
~ Zimbabwe scraps the death penalty – tracking the path to abolition
~ Writing long reads for The Conversation can be ‘instrumental’ in developing research – Insights story updates
~ Just two hours of exercise a week can bring you huge cardiovascular health benefits
~ Time expansion experiences: why time slows down in altered states of consciousness
~ Taylor Swift fans have much in common with theologians as they search for meaning in her lyrics
~ Ukraine war: how Vietnam’s ‘bamboo diplomacy’ treads a fine line between the west and Russia
~ Five consumer myths to ditch in 2025
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter