Human Rights Observatory

Rock art acoustics: South African study suggests that a distinct echo attracted ancient artists back to one site

By Neil Rusch, Research Associate, University of the Witwatersrand
Physics does not adequately explain reflected sound and echo effects. Take as example the echo-producing Echoplex, a magnetic tape device that influenced the soundtrack of a generation. Think of Led Zeppelin’s Whole Lotta Love (1969) and the echo on its violin sections. The echo coming from Hank Marvin’s guitar shaped the sound of The Shadows in the late 1950s and 1960s.

© The Conversation -
