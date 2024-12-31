Tolerance.ca
Major step forward for child protection in Colombia, as politicians ban underage marriage

The decision by members of congress in Colombia to abolish a law allowing marriages from the age of 14 – with parental consent – has been applauded by UN agencies. 


