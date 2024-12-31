Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Namesakes in Gaza: Carrying the martyrs with us in diaspora

By Safa
The first time I checked, in November 2023, there were 19 of me killed — later that number grew to over 50 known killed Safas, ranging from ages 1 to 82.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
