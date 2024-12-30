Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Jimmy Carter’s death invites us to consider his legacy of nuclear emergency response and disaster management

By Jack L. Rozdilsky, Associate Professor of Disaster and Emergency Management, York University, Canada
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter passed away at the age of 100. He was experienced in nuclear emergency response, and responsible for the formation of FEMA.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
