Human Rights Observatory

What was damnatio memoriae? How to get cancelled in Ancient Rome

By Michael Hanaghan, Senior Research Fellow in Latin Christianity in Late Antiquity, Australian Catholic University
One particularly good example of ‘damnatio memoriae’ involves Crispus, the first son of the Roman emperor Constantine the Great. Here’s how he became Crispus the Cancelled.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
