Human Rights Observatory

Women love playing sport – and writing about it. Here are 6 fascinating and surprising sports books by women

By Kasey Symons, Lecturer of Communication, Sports Media, Deakin University
Lee McGowan, Senior Lecturer, Creative Writing, University of the Sunshine Coast
Australians love a good sport story, because we love our sport.

While many of us think of sporting narratives playing out on fields and courts, there are some wonderful sporting stories captured in our country’s rich literature. And just as women have always been playing sport, they have also been writing about it.

Here are some books by women and non-binary writers for your summer reading list. They look at sport in a range of ways. Whether you enjoy histories, non-fiction, poetry, crime or even romance, there is a sporting story to suit all readers. These books seek to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
