The discovery of a rare new fossil sheds light on NZ’s extinct dolphin-like reptiles
By Paul Scofield, Adjunct Professor in Palaeontology, University of Canterbury
George Young, PhD student in Palaeontology, James Cook University
Vanesa De Pietri, Senior Research Fellow in Palaeontology, University of Canterbury
The discovery of the most complete ichthyosaur skeleton known from New Zealand sheds new light on the diversity of these ancient dolphin-like marine reptiles in the southern hemisphere.
- Monday, December 30, 2024