Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brazil: Meeting discusses protection challenges amid armed violence in north-east

The meeting was attended by government agencies and specialists from provisional protection programmes in the states of Alagoas, Bahía, Ceará, Maranhão, Paraíba and Pernambuco.


Read complete article

© International Committee of the Red Cross -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In 2025, let’s make it game on – not game over – for our precious natural world
~ What was damnatio memoriae? How to get cancelled in Ancient Rome
~ Women love playing sport – and writing about it. Here are 6 fascinating and surprising sports books by women
~ How to stay safe in a New Year’s Eve crowd
~ Humans will soon be able to mine on the Moon. But should we? 4 questions to consider
~ The majority of drowning victims in Australia are men. There are strategies to keep everyone safe
~ Star Wars can teach us about the economy or as Yoda might say, ‘about economics, it can teach’
~ NZ report card 2024: how the country fared in 25 key global and domestic rankings
~ The discovery of a rare new fossil sheds light on NZ’s extinct dolphin-like reptiles
~ How the UN Cybercrime Convention 2023 can pose a threat to human rights defenders and exiled journalists
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter