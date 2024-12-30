Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Five things at the top of China’s agenda for 2025

By Tom Harper, Lecturer in International Relations, University of East London
2024 has been a challenging year for China. As its government has tackled economic problems at home, internationally it has handled the complexities of an alliance with Russia. And, while China has continued to play a significant role in the global economy, there are five possible areas that could derail its plans in 2025.

1. Renewed rivalry with the US


The most obvious concern for Beijing will be the reignitionThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
