Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to survive winter by hacking your light habits

By Arne Lowden, Associate Professor of Psychology, Stockholm University
Many people who live in the northern part of the world suffer extended periods of darkness this time of the year – and often the winter blues. But there are things you can do to boost your health and wellbeing, and prevent winter depression.

Several meteorological phenomena produce a lack of daylight. In research, we often refer to the number of hours with daylight as a photoperiod.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
