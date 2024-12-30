Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How ‘sad’ bananas could help tackle food waste

By Lisa Eckmann, Assistant Professor in Marketing, University of Bath
Bananas are a sociable fruit. They thrive in bunches, bound by a unifying stalk which joins them happily together in curvy yellow brightness.

But what about the ones which get separated from the bunch? Cast aside as single entities, they become isolated and alone.

Research I carried out with colleagues shows that some shoppers feel sorry for these singletons. And it could have big implications for dealing with food…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
