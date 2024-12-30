Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

New UN Cybercrime Treaty Primed for Abuse

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The United Nations Headquarters building in New York City, United States, July 16, 2024. © 2024 Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via AP Photo The United Nations General Assembly adopted the Convention against Cybercrime on December 24, despite widespread concerns that the treaty will facilitate human rights violations.The convention, the first global treaty of its kind, extends far beyond addressing cybercrime – malicious attacks on computer networks, systems, and data. It obligates states to establish broad electronic surveillance powers to investigate…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
