Human Rights Observatory

Conscious breathing can reduce anxiety and depression – tips for how to do it

By Christiane Brems, Author; Clinical Professor at Stanford Medicine, Dept of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences; Director of YogaX, Stanford University
Breathing is a thing we do without thinking; it keeps us alive. But there is far more to this most basic of biological functions. Conscious breathing can reduce stress, anxiety and depression and prevent insomnia. Christiane Brems, author and clinical professor in psychiatry and behavioural sciences, describes where to start if you’d like to develop a practice of conscious breathing.

How far back does the practice of conscious breathing go?


The art and science of breathwork has been an…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
