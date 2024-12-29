Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Holiday playdates are great for kids – but ditch the stress and don’t compare milestones

By Kimberley Beasley, Lecturer and Academic Chair in Early Childhood, Murdoch University
Planning a playdate can be stressful. Parents can end up worrying about where to go, what to do, whether the house is tidy enough, or that you might be judged about the food you offer.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
