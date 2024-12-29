Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Maria Callas: how inflammation, crash dieting and heartache may have shaped her unique and polarising voice

By Dan Baumgardt, Senior Lecturer, School of Physiology, Pharmacology and Neuroscience, University of Bristol
Maria, the new biopic being released in cinemas and on Netflix, is the third in Pablo Larraín’s cinematic trilogy of remarkable women. The equally astounding Angelina Jolie portrays the late, great soprano Maria Callas – one of the most talented opera singers of the 20th century. But Callas’s career is known for being as brief as it was revered.

She made her debut in wartime Athens – in Tosca, aged 18. Her willpower was founded on insecurity. She came from a humble background and was judged fat and unattractive by her own family.

Some considered her extensively trained…





