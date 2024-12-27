Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why splash pools can be an infection risk for kids

By Primrose Freestone, Senior Lecturer in Clinical Microbiology, University of Leicester
In the heat of summer, many parents take their children to splash pools or splash pads and other recreational water parks to cool down. But indoor aquatic facilities – with their fountains and spraying jets of water – can often be just as popular over the festive period, once children have got over the novelty of their Christmas gifts and are looking to burn off some energy.

However, some recent concerning news from the US suggests that some of these places may be quite unsanitary. If the water is not properly maintained, it can be a breeding ground for all sorts of nasty bugs.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
