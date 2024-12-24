Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From dead galaxies to mysterious red dots, here’s what the James Webb telescope has found in just 3 years

By Themiya Nanayakkara, Scientist at the James Webb Australian Data Centre, Swinburne University of Technology
Ivo Labbe, ARC Future Fellow / Associate Professor, Swinburne University of Technology
Karl Glazebrook, ARC Laureate Fellow & Distinguished Professor, Centre for Astrophysics & Supercomputing, Swinburne University of Technology
The James Webb Space Telescope is celebrating three years from its launch. Its discoveries have already changed our understanding of the early universe.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Famine Spreads in Sudan as Warring Parties Willfully Obstruct Aid
~ Boxing Day tsunami: here’s what we have learned in the 20 years since the deadliest natural disaster in modern history
~ Ten films that bend, stretch and play with time, from Citizen Kane to Memento
~ Dambusters raid: a feat of courage and skill whose cost outweighed its achievement
~ The secret world of plants living in our limestone pavements
~ Which infectious disease is likely to be the biggest emerging problem in 2025?
~ The complex nature of Turkey's relations with Syria
~ Fossil treasure chest: how to preserve the geoheritage of South Africa’s Cape coast
~ An AI system has reached human level on a test for ‘general intelligence’. Here’s what that means
~ Surprising developments from Ghana’s 2024 elections and other elections in Africa
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter