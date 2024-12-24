Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fossil treasure chest: how to preserve the geoheritage of South Africa’s Cape coast

By Charles Helm, Research Associate, African Centre for Coastal Palaeoscience, Nelson Mandela University
I am standing on a dune looking out to sea. It’s 2024, but I’m thinking about a very different time. Hundreds of thousands of years ago this 350km stretch of southern African coast looked very different. It was home to giant zebra, bird species that are now extinct, giant…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The complex nature of Turkey's relations with Syria
~ An AI system has reached human level on a test for ‘general intelligence’. Here’s what that means
~ Surprising developments from Ghana’s 2024 elections and other elections in Africa
~ Scholars highlight trends for media freedom across Africa in panel in Accra
~ Georgia: Brutal Police Violence Against Protesters
~ Aceh Tsunami: Monuments help to remember disasters - and forget them
~ Acehnese women: Crucial role in peacebuilding overlooked, discriminated by local regulations
~ Turkey's environmental activist is among BBC's 100 inspiring and influential women
~ 50 years ago, Cyclone Tracy flattened Darwin – and Australia’s attitude to disasters changed forever
~ Work or play? The rise of online ‘kidfluencers’ is raising complex legal and ethical questions
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter