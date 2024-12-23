Tolerance.ca
Bonjour Tristesse: a ‘charming little monster’ disrupts bourgeois morality on the French Riviera

By Frances Egan, Lecturer in Global Studies, Monash University
Francoise Sagan was just 18 when she published Bonjour Tristesse, her scandalous existentialist novel about a girl who feels too much. Now, it’s been adapted for film for a second time.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
