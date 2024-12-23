Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What brought the decline of the eastern Roman Empire – and what can we learn from it?

By Lev Cosijns, PhD Candidate in the School of Archaeology, University of Oxford
Haggai Olshanetsky, Assistant Professor in the Department of History, University of Warsaw
Why empires fall is a question that fascinates many. But in the search for an answer, imagination can run wild. Suggestions have emerged in recent decades that attribute the rise and fall of ancient empires such as the Roman Empire to climate change and disease. This has prompted discussions over whether “536 was the worst year to be alive”.

That…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ My grandfather was ‘Mr Health and Safety’. His life’s quest to make work safer has been ridiculed – but the rise of the gig economy shows it’s no joke
~ Computer models are vital for studying everything from climate change to disease – here’s how AI could make them even better
~ The Hebrew Hammer: a Hanukah film that mocks antisemitic stereotypes through its butt-kicking Jewish hero
~ China has banned US exports of key minerals for computer chips – leaving Washington with limited options
~ What do insects do all winter?
~ HIV stigma is now more dangerous than the virus – my research shows how to address this
~ The Glasgow Lock Hospital for Unfortunate Females was supposed to help vulnerable girls and women in the 19th century – instead it continued their abuse
~ Georgia: how a former Manchester City footballer will shift the nation’s politics further towards Russia
~ How to prepare for your bilingual baby
~ A gold rush for ‘green finance’ risks changing our relationship to nature
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter