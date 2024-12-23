Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

El Salvador: IACtHR advances reproductive justice with ruling in favor of Beatriz and her family

By Amnesty International
On December 20, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACtHR) condemned the Salvadoran state in the case of Beatriz and others. Beatriz was a young Salvadoran mother who experienced a pregnancy that gravely endangered her health and whose fetus was incompatible with life. Against her explicit will, the Salvadoran authorities denied her timely access to […] The post El Salvador: IACtHR advances reproductive justice with ruling in favor of Beatriz and her family appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ My grandfather was ‘Mr Health and Safety’. His life’s quest to make work safer has been ridiculed – but the rise of the gig economy shows it’s no joke
~ Computer models are vital for studying everything from climate change to disease – here’s how AI could make them even better
~ The Hebrew Hammer: a Hanukah film that mocks antisemitic stereotypes through its butt-kicking Jewish hero
~ China has banned US exports of key minerals for computer chips – leaving Washington with limited options
~ What do insects do all winter?
~ HIV stigma is now more dangerous than the virus – my research shows how to address this
~ The Glasgow Lock Hospital for Unfortunate Females was supposed to help vulnerable girls and women in the 19th century – instead it continued their abuse
~ Georgia: how a former Manchester City footballer will shift the nation’s politics further towards Russia
~ How to prepare for your bilingual baby
~ What brought the decline of the eastern Roman Empire – and what can we learn from it?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter