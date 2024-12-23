Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In the age of AI, Wallace and Gromit’s claymation style remains a festive favourite

By Christopher Holliday, Senior Lecturer in Liberal Arts and Visual Cultures Education, Department of Interdisciplinary Humanities, King's College London
The Aardman studio’s latest Christmas offering appears to be a pointed reflection on the virtues of the handmade against the acceleration of AI.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Five ways to beat loneliness this winter
~ Are we moral blank slates at birth? A new study offers some clues
~ Why there’s no such thing as normal in child development
~ House of the Dragon and families fighting for power – it can happen in business too
~ 4B: how South Korean women are leading a radical movement against misogyny
~ Repression of climate and environmental protest is intensifying across the world
~ Eating red meat may increase your risk of type 2 diabetes – not a lot of people know that
~ Europe’s microstates: the medieval monarchies that survive in our midst
~ The cult of personality is alive and kicking in Azerbaijan
~ From pop songs to baby names: How Simeulue Island’s ‘smong’ narrative evolves post-tsunami
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter