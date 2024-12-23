Tolerance.ca
From pop songs to baby names: How Simeulue Island’s ‘smong’ narrative evolves post-tsunami

By Alfi Rahman, Lecturer at Faculty of Social and Political Sciences, Universitas Syiah Kuala, Director of Research Center for Social and Cultural Studies (PRISB) Universitas Syiah Kuala, and Researcher at Tsunami and Disaster Mitigation Research Center (TDMRC), Universitas Syiah Kuala
Muzayin Nazaruddin, Dosen Program Studi Ilmu Komunikasi, Universitas Islam Indonesia (UII) Yogyakarta
Technology and globalisation help diversify the channels for the smong narrative but also risk eroding this local wisdom – if we do not try to preserve it.The Conversation


