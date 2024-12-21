Tolerance.ca
Indonesia’s BRICS agenda: 2 reasons Prabowo’s foreign policy contrasts with Jokowi’s

By Aswin Ariyanto Azis, Head of department of Politics, Government, and International Relations of Universitas Brawijaya, Universitas Brawijaya
While Indonesia already has strong ties with China, Brazil, and other BRICS members, joining BRICS can amplify Indonesia’s influence and unlocking opportunities that go beyond one-on-one partnerships.The Conversation


