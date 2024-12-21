Tolerance.ca
Syria: Rights investigators call for protection of evidence, including mass grave sites

In a landmark mission to Syria, the UN probe into the most serious rights violations committed in the country since 2011 has called on caretaker authorities to take immediate measures to protect mass grave sites and preserve critical evidence.


