Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nurses need care too – how curbing self-sacrifice can prevent burnouts

By Ester Ellen Trees Bolt, Post-doctoral Researcher, University of Leeds
The culture of self-sacrifice in nursing is leading to burnout – one of the primary reasons for the mass exodus of nurses from the profession.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Prince Andrew and the British establishment’s ‘target-rich environment’ for spies
~ Times journalists deemed ‘legitimate military targets’ – how Russia muzzles criticism at home and abroad
~ Climate, migration and conflict mix to create ‘deadly’ intense tropical storms like Chido
~ What the colour of your snot says about your immune health
~ What next for Syria? The danger of violence in post-war transitions
~ Who chooses to work, and who is forced to, after retirement?
~ A short history of palm reading in the UK – and a guide to how it’s supposed to work
~ Christmas can be stressful for many people – here’s what can help you get through the festive season
~ Saudi Arabia is a controversial choice to host the World Cup, but the spotlight and scrutiny might spark change
~ ‘Yes, I am a human’: bot detection is no longer working – and just wait until AI agents come along
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter