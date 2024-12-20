Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt’s Catastrophic Draft Criminal Procedure Code

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A courtroom with soundproof glass in Cairo, Egypt, September 8, 2018. © 2018 Mohamed el-Shahed/AFP via Getty Images This week, Egypt’s parliament rushed to approve, “in principle,” a government proposed draft bill to replace the country’s 1950 Criminal Procedure Code.The Lawyers’ Syndicate, the Journalists’ Syndicate, human rights organizations including Human Rights Watch, political parties, and United Nations independent experts have all expressed strong opposition to the draft. Rather than rushing the draft—discussed…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
