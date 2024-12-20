Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Could trusting each other more unlock economic growth?

By Paul Whiteley, Professor, Department of Government, University of Essex
Trust in Britain’s institutions is in bad shape, according to recent data from the European Social Survey.

Trust is important because a good deal of governing involves trying to persuade people to do things or convince them that things will get better in the future. This is increasingly difficult to do if trust is in decline. Trust in political institutions is particularly important when governments have to make unpopular…The Conversation


