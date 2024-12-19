Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A lack of childcare keeps the gender pay gap wider than it should be

By Sabine D'Costa, Senior Lecturer in Economics, University of Westminster
Although the gender pay gap is not as big as it used to be, women still earn less than men. In the UK, it currently stands at 7% for full-time workers.

Simple discrimination is part of the story, of course, and equality legislation is in place to try and redress that. But there are plenty of other reasons too.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
