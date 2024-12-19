Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine war: as 2025 approaches, Kyiv is left with few good options and allies in a Trump 2.0 world

By Stefan Wolff, Professor of International Security, University of Birmingham
Messages emerging from Moscow and Brussels are that nothing short of victory will do. But a new Trump administration could change all this.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Valencia floods showed why coastal cities should restore their wetlands
~ A lack of childcare keeps the gender pay gap wider than it should be
~ People already live alongside predators in India and Kenya – here’s how it could work in Scotland
~ Astro Bot wins big at The Game Awards 2024: a little robot who celebrates Playstation’s 30-year history
~ Most ‘words of the year’ don’t actually tell us about the state of the world – here’s what I’d pick instead
~ Why don’t more women choose to propose to their male partners?
~ Gregg Wallace: why it’s so hard to challenge ‘cheeky chaps’ and ‘loveable rogues’ (even for middle-class women of a certain age)
~ What does the US attorney general actually do? A law professor explains
~ 3D-printed guns, like the one allegedly used to kill a health care CEO, are a growing threat in the US and around the world
~ Federal protection for monarch butterflies could help or harm this iconic species, depending on how it’s carried out
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter