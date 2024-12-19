Why don’t more women choose to propose to their male partners?
By Daniela Pirani, Marketing Lecturer, University of Liverpool
Ratna Khanijou, Lecturer in Marketing, Goldsmiths, University of London
Vera Hoelscher, Lecturer in Marketing, Royal Holloway University of London
The Christmas period isn’t just for presents, sparkling lights and too much festive food – it’s also prime time for couples to get engaged. And for heterosexual couples, this is likely to happen in a specific way. The man will do the asking.
Traditional views around marriage are changing. In 2021 in England and Wales, more babies were born…
- Thursday, December 19, 2024