Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Grattan on Friday: Labor has to grapple with Anthony Albanese’s ‘man problem’

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Women and their issues were at the centre in the 2022 election. They were an important reason why Scott Morrison was turfed out of office. Does Albanese now have the same issue with men?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Three Victorian Christmas recipes to try at home – including a potato pudding
~ How to deal with narcissistic relatives over the holidays
~ How the children’s wellbeing and schools bill shifts power to local authorities
~ Death penalty: how Zimbabwe reached the point of abolition – podcast
~ Five ways to cut your risk of cancer – by an oncology consultant
~ Carfentanil is 100 times more potent than fentanyl, and it’s killing people
~ International student numbers in Australia will be controlled by a new informal cap. Here’s how it will work
~ 6 best African sci-fi and fantasy books to read this holiday
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Chalmers says the budget’s better than it was; Taylor says it’s much worse than it should be
~ Israel’s Crime of Extermination, Acts of Genocide in Gaza
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter