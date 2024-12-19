Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Three Victorian Christmas recipes to try at home – including a potato pudding

By Lindsay Middleton, Food Historian and Knowledge Exchange Associate, University of Glasgow
A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens was published in 1843 – the same year as the first Christmas card. Over the course of the 19th century, his depictions of the Christmas turkey and charitable spirit were reprinted thousands of times in Britain and America, cementing the fascination with and commodification of Christmas we are familiar with today.

But what about the food eaten at the Victorian dinner table, beyond the (now) traditional turkey? These three recipes, which are both familiar and different…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
