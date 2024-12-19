Tolerance.ca
How to deal with narcissistic relatives over the holidays

By Ava Green, Lecturer in Forensic Psychology, City St George's, University of London
The holiday season is here, and streets are filled with festive sparkles, twinkling lights and cheerful Christmas songs. While many of us are looking forward to spending the holiday period with family and friends, Christmas is anything but jolly for others.

Some people are dreading to spend the period without loved ones. Others are fearful of spending it in the company of their extended family and relatives.

Will your cousin provoke heated arguments at the dinner table again, outright bullying others and refusing to consider their perspective? Will your dad bring extravagant…The Conversation


