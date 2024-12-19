Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Carfentanil is 100 times more potent than fentanyl, and it’s killing people

By Michael Cole, Professor of Forensic Science, Anglia Ruskin University
Deaths from drug overdoses in the US are down – but not overdoses from carfentanil, which have seen a 720% increase.The Conversation


More
