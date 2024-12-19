Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

International student numbers in Australia will be controlled by a new informal cap. Here’s how it will work

By Peter Hurley, Associate Professor and Director, Mitchell Institute, Victoria University
Melinda Hildebrandt, Education Policy Fellow, Mitchell Institute, Victoria University
Immigration officials will manage student visa applications using a “prioritisation threshold”. Here’s what that means for international students, universities, private colleges and TAFEs.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
