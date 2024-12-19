Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

YouTube populists are driving South Korea’s political instability. It’s a warning for the rest of the world’s democracies

By Timothy Koskie, Postdoctoral Researcher, School of Media and Communications, University of Sydney
Christopher James Hall, PhD Researcher, Centre for Media Transition, University of Technology Sydney
In the space of three weeks, South Korea has seen a brief declaration of martial law, its sudden repeal and the impeachment of its president, Yoon Suk Yeol.

One underappreciated driver of the recent drama is the rise of YouTube-based agitators, activists and influencers, who both benefit from and fuel a new brand of populism. The…The Conversation


