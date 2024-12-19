Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Politics with Michelle Grattan: Chalmers says the budget’s better than it was; Taylor says it’s much worse than it should be

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Appropriately, we finish our podcast for 2024 talking to Treasurer Jim Chalmers and his shadow, Angus Taylor because, as the saying goes, "it's the economy, stupid!"The Conversation


