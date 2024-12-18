Australia has an ongoing GP shortage. Why can’t we just train more GPs?
By Christopher Harrison, Senior Lecturer, Sydney School of Public Health, University of Sydney
Julie Gordon, Senior Research Fellow, Sydney School of Public Health, University of Sydney
Marguerite Tracy, Senior Lecturer, General Practice Clinical School, University of Sydney
The number of GPs has actually increased in the past five years. But the number of full-time equivalent GPs has gone down.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, December 18, 2024