Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Seven ways to be a successful remote-working manager

By Olga Epitropaki, Professor of Management, Durham Business School, Durham University
Anders Friis Marstand, Associate Professor in Leadership and Organisational Behaviour, Durham University
Ilias Kapoutsis, Associate Professor of Management, Athens University of Economics and Business
Remote work has become the norm for many organisations, but its impact on work outcomes has been mixed. On the one hand, the increased flexibility and reduced commuting time it offers have been linked to improved employee wellbeing. On the other, remote work can lead to stress, fatigue, isolation and a heavier workload. Employees often report feelings of social isolation, as digital communication cannot fully replicate the depth of face-to-face interaction.

And while flexible schedules can be a benefit, they come with the downside of blurred boundaries between work and personal time,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Meldonium: the drug allegedly found in Mykhailo Mudryk’s doping test explained
~ Scalds and burns are common holiday injuries – a burns nurse explains how to avoid and treat them
~ The 12 crimes of Christmas – the legal woes of being Santa Claus
~ Before buying a voice assistant for Christmas, you should worry about misinformation
~ The five best non-fiction books of 2024 – according to our experts
~ Forbidden Territories at The Hepworth Wakefield: a bold celebration of surrealism’s 100th birthday
~ Gaza: why it’s difficult to reach a legal judgment of genocide against Israel
~ How a giant prehistoric elephant skull helped untangle an evolutionary mystery
~ Mobile payments used to be less ‘painful’ than using cash. That might be changing
~ Reactions to the UnitedHealthcare CEO slaying reveal American divides on crime and punishment
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter