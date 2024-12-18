Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Forbidden Territories at The Hepworth Wakefield: a bold celebration of surrealism’s 100th birthday

By Joanne Crawford, Professor in the Philosophy and History of Art, University of Leeds
Forbidden Territories: 100 years of Surreal Landscapes, a new exhibition showing at The Hepworth Wakefield, is a bold and engaging exploration of the important, if unwieldy, body of work that comes under the category of surrealism.

The exhibition has been timed to mark the 100th anniversary of French writer André Breton’s first surrealist manifesto. The publication…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
